Peoria youth basketball tournament kicks off summer, encourages non-violence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District welcomed kids from the area to compete in Hoopfest, a six-hour basketball tournament for boys and girls at the Peoria RiverFront on Saturday, May 22.

It was open to 9 to 14 year-old kids who signed up with “The Streets Belong to Me” program and event, which encourages kids to stay away from violent activities and be more involved in their community.

Jonelle McCloud, Proctor Recreation Center’s General Manager, said the kids really enjoyed playing and hanging out with friends and family today, and that this event was a fun, safe way to enjoy the weekend.

“Every year we try to kick off the summer with something positive for the youth here in Peoria,” McCloud said. “Typically we have a swimming party, we decided this year to have a basketball hoop fest, and it’s just a positive way for the children to be involved.”

McCloud said kids can look forward to the park district hosting more events this summer, and she said summer camp begins soon at all parks.

To learn more about Proctor Recreational Center and the Peoria Park District, visit PPD’s website.