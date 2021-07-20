Peoria Youth Program helps with cleanup at city’s field, looking for urban agriculture solution

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria Public Works Department’s Mayor’s Youth Program helped with cleanup and setup at the city’s Well Farm at Voris Field this week.

Thirteen student members of the program helped set up nearly 100 planter boxes by weeding, churning soil and mulching.

The city took on the space from Greenprint Partners in 2019 and has since been struggling to fully utilize the project. There are three elements of the Well Farm, urban agriculture, pollution and water filtration, and urban forestry. The urban agriculture aspect, however, has gone unfulfilled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

“We just need a solution for the original concept of urban agriculture. We have to find an answer or an alternative use for that space,” Andrea Klopfenstein, a city engineer said.

In a release, the city asks community members to help fill that space.

“If you or an organization you know has a proven larger-scale sustainable business model, and interest in planting and harvesting the urban garden, please contact Alex Williams, Public Works Communications Specialist at awilliams@peoriagov.org.”