PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo has given the update we have all been waiting for – the name of the new baby Mandrill born in August.

The zoo announced on Facebook Wednesday morning the name of the Mandrill; she is a baby girl named River.

River was born Aug. 19 to her parents Kofola and Linus.

Guests to the zoo can see baby River at their exhibit’s indoor viewing room.

For more information about Peoria Zoo, visit its website.