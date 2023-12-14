PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo is going bananas for World Monkey Day!

World Monkey Day is an unofficial holiday to raise awareness about the threats facing monkeys and other simians around the world. The zoo is home to spider monkeys, ring tailed lemurs, mandrills and cotton-top tamarins.

“A lot of those threats unfortunately are caused by us as humans. Between habitat loss, deforestation, the illegal pet trade and poaching, all of those things are really having quite an impact on their populations,” said Julie Brunton, educator at Peoria Zoo.

Kids could learn about monkeys and how to help them through coloring pages, scavenger hunt, maze, word search and wall pictures.

“I’m hoping that they’ll learn that the primates out there are struggling. Sometimes we forget about them. We hear about pandas and other animals that are in the news quite a bit, and there are quite a bit of species that need our help also,” said Brunton.

Brunton said everyone has a role to play in protecting monkeys around the world.

“Things like just reducing our paper usage. Billions of trees are being cut down annually and a lot of that goes to for human use. If we can do a little bit of reduction in our own personal lives, that can help save those trees, and of course monkeys really rely on trees for places for shelter and where to find their food,” she said.

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois painted murals and paper bags to serve as enrichment activities for the monkeys. Enrichment activities reduce boredom and improve the quality of life for zoo animals.

“These guys are so social, they’re very complex creatures. Out in the wild, they get to do a lot of different things, so we want to make sure here at the zoo they get lots of choices and things that bring out those natural behaviors,” she said.