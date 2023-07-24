PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink and the Peoria Zoo are partnering in August to offer free admission to the zoo for riders of CityLink, CityLift and CountyLink who present a bus ticket or pass.

Passengers simply show their bus pass/ticket at the zoo’s admission desk to gain free general entry to the Peoria Zoo and its exhibits. One bus pass/ticket is required per adult. This free entry promotion does not include the costs for giraffe or budgie feedings.

Below is the list of accepted bus passes/tickets:

CityLink Day Pass – $3 a pass

CityLink 30-Day Pass – $40 a pass

CityLift Ticket – $2 a ticket

CountyLink/CAUSE Ticket – $6 a ticket

“As a conservation organization, the Peoria Zoo is excited to partner with CityLink. Using public transportation is a great way to show you care about the environment. As an educational organization, the zoo is happy to share all we have to offer with as many community members as possible,” said Peoria Zoo Director Yvonne Strode.

Current admission prices for the Peoria Zoo are $11.50 for adults aged 13 and over, $10.50 for seniors aged 65+ and active military, $8.25 for children aged 2-12 and free for children aged one and under. The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last admission time at 4:30 p.m.

There will be additional free entry opportunities for CityLink, CityLift and CountyLink passengers at the Caterpillar Visitors Center in October and the Peoria Riverfront Museum in December. More information on these partnerships will be shared in the coming months.

The Peoria Zoo is located in Glen Oak Park at 2320 N. Prospect Road. There is close access to Glen Oak Park and the Peoria Zoo on the #12 Heights CityLink fixed route.

For questions regarding CityLink, CityLift or CountyLink services, please call (309) 676-4040 or visit www.ridecitylink.org. For information on the zoo, please call (309) 686-3365 or visit www.peoriazoo.org.