Peoria Zoo hosting ‘Wild Lights’ first two weekends in December

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo is expanding an annual experience for families to two weekends this year with Wild Lights at the Zoo Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 from 5-8 p.m. each night.

Admission is $5 for non-members and free for zoo members. Masks will be required.

Tickets will be sold for hour-long time slots and can be purchased by calling the zoo at 309-434-2250.