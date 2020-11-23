Peoria Zoo hosting ‘Wild Lights’ first two weekends in December

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:
PEORIA ZOO LOGO_1458218207415.png

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo is expanding an annual experience for families to two weekends this year with Wild Lights at the Zoo Dec. 4, 5, 11, and 12 from 5-8 p.m. each night.

Admission is $5 for non-members and free for zoo members. Masks will be required.

Tickets will be sold for hour-long time slots and can be purchased by calling the zoo at 309-434-2250.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News