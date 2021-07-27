Peoria Zoo keeps its animals cool during hot weather

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The hot temperatures and humidity aren’t just impacting people, but also animals at the Peoria Zoo.

With heat index values expecting to get around 100 in the next few days, the zoo has been working on keeping its animals cool.

Employees are spraying their tortoises, putting ice with the animal’s food, and keeping some creatures indoors. Each animals’ species has a different response to the hot weather.

“You’ll see the reptiles for sure. This warmer temperature helps the reptiles be more active. So, for sure you’ll see them being more active. Our African animals you’ll see a variety of responses to the temperature. While they’re well-adapted for the temperatures, they’re also pretty smart. You’ll see the lions just laying back in the shade. During the hot temperatures,” said Zoo Curator Melissa Moore.

She also says that guests also need to make sure they take care of themselves while visiting the zoo, too.

That means taking breaks, staying hydrated, and going inside to cool down while walking through the facility.