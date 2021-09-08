Peoria Zoo not vaccinating animals against COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some animals at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

But Peoria Zoo Director Yvonne Strode said there’s no need for animals in Peoria to get a shot.

Strode said some animals, like primates and big cats, have tested positive at other zoos but luckily, many of those cases are mild with few symptoms for the animals.

Strode said at the Peoria Zoo, there are already preventative measures in place to avoid spreading the virus.

“By our tiger exhibit, we’ve got an extra fence down there to keep people even further back,” said Strode. “Here at the lions, there’s glass between you and the lions so you’re not sharing any airspace with these guys. Our keepers continue to wear masks and they are vaccinated.”

She also said vaccinating animals against disease is common.

“We do vaccinate our animals for other things, [like] rabies [and] tetanus,” said Strode.

Strode said the zoo may reconsider COVID-19 vaccines for its animals in 2022.