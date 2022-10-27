Join the Peoria Zoo for a Halloween celebration. Watch the zoo animals get into some pumpkins and paint your very own pumpkin for the spooky season. Come to the Peoria Zoo Pumpkin Bash on Sunday, October 30th from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Regular admission applies, so no tickets are needed! You can also visit the Peoria Zoo website for more information.



The Peoria Parks is also hosting the final days of their Annual Mum Show: Hogawarts’ Garden of Botanical Wonder. The magical event will go through October 30th. Each show is at 5:00 PM at the Luthy Botanical Garden (2520 N Prospect Rd, Peoria, IL 61603). See hundreds of flowers and foliage, while enjoying this year’s Hogwarts theme. You can find out more on the Peoria Parks event page website.



Check out all the hijinks we got up to on the show by watching the interview with the director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode. She showed us her own pumpkin creation, and she brought in her own screaming mandrake to keep us entertained.

