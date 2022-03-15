PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local cases of avian flu has triggered a continuation of enhanced protocols at Peoria Zoo.

According to a Peoria Park District press release, the protocols were triggered by cases that were confirmed in McLean County over the weekend.

“At this time, we’re looking at increased protocols to help keep our animals safe,” Peoria Zoo Director Yvonne Strode said. “As the name implies, birds, particularly waterfowl and poultry, are most affected, but because viruses mutate we are taking precautions in all animal areas.”

The protocols include:

Limiting behind-the-scenes areas to essential personnel only

Implementing increased cleaning protocols, like employee foot baths

All programming, including outreach animals, is postponed

A few animals remain off exhibit

“The enhanced protocols staff have in place now, are similar to those that have been in place the last few years,” Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily Cahill said. “For the most part, guests won’t see a change when they visit; so it’s still a perfect time of year to come visit the animals” she continued.

No cases have been identified in Peoria County, but zoo staff examines a 100-mile radius to determine what enhanced protocols are appropriate.

Peoria Zoo plans to continue monitoring the situation and will follow recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums as well as the US Department of Agriculture.

More information about the zoo is available on its website.