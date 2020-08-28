Peoria Zoo staff mourn loss of longtime residential spider monkey

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Zoo staff members are mourning the death of Agnes, a female black-handed spider monkey who passed away Friday.

Agnes arrived at the zoo in 1974 and lived to the age of 48. The median life expectancy of the species in managed care is 26.3 years.

“Many of us started our workday by saying good morning to Agnes,” said Zoo Director Yvonne Strode. “She almost never failed to give us a two-syllable chirp in response. She enriched our lives every day and leaves with so many wonderful memories.”

Butch, Agnes’s companion since 1981, remains at the Zoo as well as a second female, Darla. While visitors cannot go into the Tropics Building where the spider monkeys reside, they can view their exhibit from just a short distance away.

