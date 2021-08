PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo is celebrating World Lion Day next week.

The Zoo will be free for all visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The day will be donation-only, and the funds raised will help the lions at the zoo.

Yvonne Strode, Director of the Peoria Zoo, said the lion population is decreasing. This will allow the zoo to support the lions they have, Arthur and Lizzy.

