PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo announced the birth of a new baby Mandrill Tuesday.

According to a Peoria Park District news release, the Mandrill was born on Aug. 19. The baby is being taken care of by first-time mom Kofola, and its dad, Linus.

“As a first-time mom, we didn’t know how Kofola would handle the birth and rearing of the infant,” stated Yvonne Strode, Zoo Director. “Part of our plan is to identify any possible need we have, which is when we reached out to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois about an incubator. Thankfully we didn’t have to use it in this situation but we are grateful for their partnership.”

Zoo staff have not had the chance to examine the baby yet, so its gender is currently unknown.

Guests to the zoo can see the baby Mandrill at their exhibit’s indoor viewing room, but they have been given access to off-exhibit areas for privacy.

The group of mandrills also includes Tara, another female, who has shown interest in the infant, but Kofola is keeping the baby close.

More information on the zoo is available on its website.