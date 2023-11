PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo’s Lizzy the Lion has a new friend to keep her company during the cold days.

According to the Zoo, Lizzy loves the snow and they wanted to surprise her with a friend.

The buttons, eyes, and mouth of the snowman were meat treats for Lizzy to enjoy. After she enjoyed her snack, she then played with the snowman.

The Zoo said it is a fun and new way for Lizzy to get some play time as she likes to destroy snowmen.