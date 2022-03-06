PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Comic Convention closed out its weekend, bringing fans together at Expo Gardens Sunday.

PeoriaCon is known to be one of the largest comic conventions in Central Illinois, according to its website.

The fan fest featured collectibles, anime, toys, and comic books.

Organizers said cosplayers and special guests, such as voice actor, Brian Beacock, make the events unique.

“Peoria hasn’t really had this before. We have had a lot of collectors, shows, but it’s kind of that next step above a regular collectors show,” said PeoriaCon director, Jason Johnston.

He also said this was the first year PeoriaCon was held for two days instead of one.