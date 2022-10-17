PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The PeoriaCorps participated in the National Opening Day of Service at the Central Firehouse in Peoria Monday.

According to an Equal Opportunity Office press release, during the event, new members of the corps took the AmeriCorps pledge, signifying their commitment to their service to the community.

The pledge was followed by a recognition of their service project, which included installing native landscape at the Central Fire House. The new landscaping provided beautification as well as a deep root system that can improve water run-off, assisting in the City’s stormwater overflow issues.

“The city of Peoria, along with AmeriCorps State and National, welcome and announce the newest members of PeoriaCorps: Benjamin Reyes, Ricardo Nellem, Erin Williams, Jaylen Green, and Nyja Robinson. These five individuals have chosen to enrich their lives, and those of their fellow citizens, through community service. Their hard work and dedicated service at numerous green infrastructure sites throughout the City helps to ensure safer waterways and water supply for the City of Peoria,” PeoriaCorps Program Director Amelia Ohlrogge stated.

PeoriaCorps believes in fostering a sense of community through the improvement of public

space while maintaining the integrity of environmental stewardship.

The PeoriaCorps is affiliated with AmeriCorps and Serve Illinois.