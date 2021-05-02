Peorians celebrate Spring during German Maifest festival

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The German Festival Maifest is a celebration for winter’s end and the beginning of spring.

People in Peoria gathered at the Lindenhof for German food, beer, and live music at the festival on Sunday. People also had the chance to buy spring plants and German merchandise. One member of the Maifest committee said the Peoria community is always very supportive.

“There’s a large German community but also our history, people like to come out and experience the day and just have a day to relax and enjoy some culture and that’s really what it’s all about,” said Ralph Schoen.

The German American Central Society’s next event is in June, it’s called the Sommerfest. For more details, people can visit the group’s website.