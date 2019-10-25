Peorians could see more fees next year

PEORIA, Ill. — Next Tuesday, Peoria City Council will discuss fee increases that can affect property and business owners.

If approved from the city smoke shops, gas stations and other businesses will pay over $400 more to maintain their licenses. Currently, the tobacco license fee is $60 a year. This increase will bring it to $500 annually.

Applicants will also be required to pay a $100 dollar non-refundable application fee.

Peoria City Manager, Patrick Urich said the current tobacco fee is very low. He said cities like Rockford, Il. charge as high as $900 a year.

“…Overall I think it’ll be about 45,000 dollars, but it is one fee that we felt that it warranted a raise. We told the council this will be coming so we anticipate that it’ll pass.” Patrick Urich, Peoria City Manager

The city also plans to tighten the application process. Applicants will be required to give fingerprints and get criminal background checks.

In addition, trash service costs are subject to increase.

Right now, neighbors are paying $18 monthly for trash collection. If the proposal is approved next year residential customers will be charged $21. This increased fee will cover weekly garbage pick-up, bi-weekly recycling pick-up and the cost of landfilling.

Urich said the fee will increase annually starting at $21 and going up to $25 for the calendar year of 2024.

Right now the garbage fund doesn’t match up, we’re spending more than we’re bringing in so we’re trying to align the amount of revenue with the amount of expense that’were paying. Patrick Urich, Peoria City Manager

This only applies to residents that live in a four-plex or less and stacked condominiums.