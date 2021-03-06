Peorians enjoy warm weather, sunshine on Grandview Drive

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday was a beautiful day in Central Illinois.

After cold temperatures, snow, and ice in February, some Peorians said March is already looking warmer.

“Just the fresh air and to feel the warm sun. Not being that negative and zero degrees,” said Connie Kinkade. “It is invigorating.”

Some were taking advantage of the sunshine on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights.

“It’s such a nice and beautiful day to come out,” said Amber Davis, “and I miss people so it’s really nice to see people walking around.”