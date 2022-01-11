Peorians face indictments for first-degree murder, attempt Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Grand Jury issued additional indictments Tuesday; one for first-degree murder and the other for attempting it.

Marvin Alexander

Court documents showed 20-year-old Marvin A. Alexander has been indicted with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of aggravated battery.

He was arrested in December 2021 in connection to a homicide that happened on July 20, 2021.

As previously reported, multiple gunshots rang out in the 1500 block of W. Ketelle. St. in Peoria, just before 11:45 p.m. in July. When police arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old De`Monyae Zaire Phelps dead inside a vehicle in the 300 block of S. Shelley St.

An autopsy later revealed Phelps suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly.

Alexander will be in court for an arraignment hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. His bond is set at $1 million.

James Harris

Other court records showed 29-year-old James A. Harris has been indicted on one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Harris was arrested in December 2021 in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 14, 2021.

As previously reported, police responded to the 2300 block of West Malone at about 11:30 a.m. for a shot spotter alert of one round fired. During a search of the area, police found an adult male victim in the 1300 block of S. Arago.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was reported in serious condition.

Harris will be in court for an arraignment hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. His bond is set at $750,000.