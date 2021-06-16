Peorians gather Wednesday night to grieve, heal together

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some people in Peoria honoring family members and friends who have died on Wednesday night. The group gathered at Manual High School to heal together.

People remembered those lost to gun violence and car accidents.

Stacey Johnson-King lost her son Percy last May. He was shot and killed on South Westmoreland Avenue near West Humboldt Street in Peoria.

She said being able to talk to other people, who have also lost loved ones, was helpful.

“Grieving never stops,” said Johnson-King. “It goes on every day- you can’t just turn it off, it’s ongoing, it’s never-ending. So the grieving part for me and Margaret is just trying to be there for each other and be each others strength.”

She also said 200 people were together when her son was shot. She asks that anyone who has information call Peoria Police or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.