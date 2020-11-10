Peorians inspired by Vice President-Elect, say Kamala Harris open doors of opportunity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first woman, first Black woman, and first Indian woman is now the United States Vice President-Elect. Thousands of people reveled in the historical moment Saturday when Kamala Harris was pronounced vice president-elect. Now, some Peorians are sharing why they feel inspired.

Harris shattered glass ceilings breaking into a role held only by white men since 1789.

“Women are just as capable as men and have amazing ideas as well,” Khushi Shah of Peoria said.

Kamala Harris’ mother immigrated from India and her dad from Jamaica.

Like Harris, Shah is the daughter of immigrants. Both her parents were born in India. Shah said they wanted to experience the American Dream, where there are prosperous opportunities for all people.

Shah said witnessing Harris take the vice president-elect spot was meaningful for the entire family.

“It was an inspiring moment for my parents because this is the reason they moved to America and they’re very optimistic that me and my little sister can have a very bright future in this country,” Shah said.

The win for Harris is also a win for people who see themselves in her image.

“I think it’s a proud moment for America it’s a proud moment for women, great hope for little Black girls, Asian girls…,” Dr. Bridgette Heard of Peoria said.

The VP-elect is changing the game for people following in her footsteps.

She graduated from historically Black Howard University.

Also, she joined a predominantly Black Greek organization on campus called Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Dr. Bridgette Heard is one of her many sorority sisters.

“Alpha Kappa Alpha is extremely proud of Sen. Harris,” she said.

Mariah Cooley of Peoria is currently a student at Howard University and proud to be getting an education at the institution where the VP-elect earned her degree.

“As an undergrad student at Howard University majoring in the same thing as her it just gave me the hope that I could one day get to where she is and seeing a black woman in space that’s predominantly ran by white men is powerful,” Cooley said.

A quote from Harris ringing out in the head of Cooley and thousands of others, ” While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

