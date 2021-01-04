Peorians make resolutions, set goals for 2021

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — In the new year, some people may chose to set new goals.

For some, that includes heading back to the gym. For others, it means starting a new diet.

A manager at Titan Fitness in Peoria said she expects a spike in gym members at least throughout the month of January.

Peoria resident Sophie Tangel said her resolution is to have a more positive attitude.

“My new year’s resolution this year is to think with an ‘I get to mentality’ instead of an ‘I have to mentality,'” Tangel said. “So instead of saying ‘ I have to stay at home because of everything going on,’ ‘I get to stay at home and I get to focus on myself.’ And when all of this is over, I get to go to work and I get to go to class.”

While 2020 has been challenging for many, Tangel says it gave her perspective.

“2020 has really taught me how to appreciate the smaller things,” Tangel said.

A poll by Urban Plates/Ipsos found that nearly two out of five Americans planned a resolution for 2021.