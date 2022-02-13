PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Families and friends gathered Sunday and bowled with a purpose.

Foster Pet Outreach in Edwards hosted Pins of Pets at Landmark Recreation Center in Peoria Sunday, Feb. 13.

The President of Foster Pet Outreach Laurie Bushell said all the money raised goes right back to the animals they care for. Bushell said the goal is to raise $1,000 and all the money raised will go towards vet bills.

Bushell said raising money has been tough during this time, but the community never stopped giving.

“We had a lot of online events, auctions, stuff like that, and the community is really what keeps us going honestly takes care of all of these little guys,” said Bushell.

The next event will be Central Illinois Pet Palooza at the Civic Center, June 18.