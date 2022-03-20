PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Heart of Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year Sunday, March 20 at Landmark Lanes in Peoria.

The President, Jami Truelove, said it’s been a quiet two years, but everyone’s excited to be back.

The mentorship program pairs kids ages five to 12 with a “big” in the community. Truelove said right now the need is still high and kids are waiting to get paired with a big.

“We have a great need for our big brother’s big sisters in the community. We are all about 1 on 1 mentoring, but right now we serve over 220 children each year and still have a waitlist of 80 kids to get matched with a big brother or big sister,” said Truelove.

Truelove said all scheduled fundraising events will be happening this year.

The next event is the Big Luau in August.