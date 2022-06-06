PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are reaching a record high and people are changing how they travel.

According to GasBuddy, prices in Peoria have risen nearly $0.36 since last week, averaging a whopping $5.17 Monday.

“It costs me about $100 a week to fill up my gas tank, so I’m not happy at all,” said one Peoria resident, Katherine Boddie.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the cheapest station was priced at $5.04 and the highest at $5.39.

“I have never seen it this high even last year, it didn’t even get close to this amount, so it’s just crazy,” said one Peoria resident, Kenyatta Williams.

The average in Peoria is $5.17, which is nearly two dollars more than a year ago.

The National average is $4.85, which is also nearly two dollars more than a year ago.

Reasons for the soar in prices range from, the sanctions on Russian oil and gas, and the summer driving season.

“The war in Ukraine is the number one thing, I feel they are just trying to bargain and keep the prices down low, but you can’t do that when you have a war going on,” said Boddie.

Kenyatta Williams said after looking at a map like this one from GasBuddy, some concerns were raised.

“We were looking at the maps, and we saw like California had our price. In Ohio and Indiana, their price wasn’t even the same as ours, which I thought was kinda weird,” said Williams.

Due to higher prices, CityLink reports a 15% increase in bus ridership in the past two months.

“I think anytime we see an increase in gas prices we see an increase in ridership, a lot of times people want to find alternatives to driving and paying those expensive,” said the Marketing Coordinator at CityLink, Emily Watson.