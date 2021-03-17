Peorians “sham-rocking” it out at Irish Pubs for St. Patrick’s Day, saying they feel safe again

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Irish Pub owner say they’re striking gold this St. Patrick’s Day.

Bar and restaurant owners said they feel lucky this year with the influx of customers coming out to celebrate.

Many anxious Peorians who went out Wednesday for the festivities said they also felt happy to be back inside the bars again. Despite the ongoing pandemic, they also said they felt safe inside as well.

From beers to live bands, packs of people celebrated the Irish culture at Jimmy’s Bar Pub in West Peoria Wednesday. Joe and Katie Janovetz said they were out celebrating Katie’s birthday. They said St. Patrick’s Day is a day they’d been waiting for and they were glad to be out of the house.

“We’re excited,” Joe said. It’s great to be out here with such people.”

“I’m so happy to be out, I love it,” Katie said. “Last year, I was homeschooling my children.”

After a year of restrictions, the state has recently started loosening mitigation as COVID-19 cases continue to decline. said the relief came just in time.

“It feels good to be out,” Phelan Kelly said. “You know, last year was a bit of a bummer that it [St. Patrick’s Day] got postponed or canceled.”

This year bars are trying to make up for last year’s profit loss and customers said

“I absolutely feel safe, yes,” Katie Janovetz said.

“There’s a great family atmosphere here,” Tim Groom said. “Everyone’s safe.”

“I have my vaccine, I wear my mask and we have tons of sanitizer available,” Hannah Baysingar, a bartender at Jimmy’s, said.

Baysingar said this was her first St. Patrick’s Day bartending and this was a better year for bartenders’ pockets than 2020.

“We knew St. Patrick’s Day in the Spring would come and would bring a lot in for us so it has been good,” Baysingar said. “Everyone’s been super generous once everyone felt comfortable coming back out.”

Over at Kenny’s Westside Pub, customers were also partaking in the downtown shenanigans. They said the holiday is a celebration of life that they’ve been looking forward to all year.

“In this whole year of quarantine, it feels like we get to celebrate each other again and be with each other for the first time in a long really long time,” Hayley Brienen said.