PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Jumping into icy water on a freezing February morning isn’t how most people would like to start their day.

But nearly 100 brave individuals in Peoria did just that on Saturday, Feb. 19, while raising money and awareness for Illinois Special Olympic athletes.

Kelleher’s Irish Pub and Eatery hosted Peoria’s third in-person Polar Plunge on the riverfront, challenging people to take the leap of support.

Vanessa Campos, the plunge director, said after holding the event virtually last year, she was excited to have 16 teams and almost 90 people participate.

“I’m on cloud nine seeing everyone in real life having fun doing this,” Campos said.

Campos said the event had $25,000 dollars and people are able to still donate online. She said all the money will go towards supporting athletes.

“It goes to year round supporting events,” Campos said. “It also goes to athlete leadership programs and also free medical care.”

Supporters said taking the four foot deep plunge into the pool is worth every second of discomfort.

“The blast of cold is a little chilly, but then it’s over, but it’s all worth a good cause,.” Beth Ruder said.

Ruder, a member of the Morton police and their “Polar Cops” plunge team, said their group has been participating in the event for three years. She said this is a cause that’s close to her heart.

“Our youngest son has down syndrome, ” Ruder siad. “He is going to be three in April and he will definitely be a Special Olympic athlete and we just want to support other athletes.”

Ruder said the plunge looks hard, but she encourages everyone to come out, support an important organization, and give it a try.

“The more the merrier,” Ruder said. “It’s not nearly as miserable as people think it is, it’s surprisingly very fun.”

To learn more about Special Olympics Illinois or make a donation, visit their website.