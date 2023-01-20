PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Registered voters in Peoria County will soon have the option to vote by mail in all elections moving forward, as the applications are set to be sent out next week.

The Peoria County Election Commission announced Friday that permanent vote by mail applications will be mailed to all registered voters on Jan. 25, unless a voter is already signed up.

Voters may receive a postcard or email application, depending on the information the Commission has on file. Anyone interested is encouraged to complete their application as soon as possible. Those not interested in the program may disregard the application.

Peorians who sign up for the permanent vote by mail program will receive a ballot in the mail for every election moving forward, beginning on Feb. 23, 2023.

To find an online vote by mail application, visit the Peoria County Election Commission website.