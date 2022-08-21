PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide this year.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said one man was killed Saturday night in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue.

Echevarria said at approximately 11 p.m. police received a 911 phone call of a “man down in the street.”

He said upon arrival, officers found a dead male laying in the roadway, believed to have been killed by gunshot wounds. He said police are unsure of how many gunshot wounds.

Police shut down the street immediately afterward to canvass the area and look for evidence.

Echevarria said there is currently no suspect information and there is no threat to the community.

He said police, along with the community, are tired of the violence and they’re going to do what they can to stop it.

“Just like the community is tired of it, we’re tired of it,” Echevarria said. “It has to change, we’re going to continue to work, we’re going to continue to engage the community, and we’re going to continue to find those that are committing violence and put them in jail.”

Those with more information are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-452, tip411, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.