PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann Street, and when they arrived, they found a man in an alley behind a home. The man was dead at the scene.

Police found a crime scene inside of a home, which was then processed by the Crime Scene Unit.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood was called to the scene. The manner and cause of death will be released after an autopsy is conducted.

Officers used a Peoria Police K9 at the scene, but they were met with negative results.

The homicide is under investigation.