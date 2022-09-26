PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim.

An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann Street, and when they arrived, they found Joiner in an alley behind a home. He was dead when they found him.

Joiner is Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022.

Peoria police are still investigating the homicide. No other details have been released at this time.