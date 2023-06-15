PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The YANI Collective is hosting the Peoria 2023 Juneteenth Fest on Saturday, June 17th from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at John Gwynn Park at the Carver Center. Check out our interview to learn more about what you can expect at this year’s celebration.



You can also visit the YANI Collective Facebook Page to learn more.



