Peoria’s 29th homicide victim identified

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s 29th homicide victim, a boy who was shot Monday afternoon.

Harwood said 15-year-old Dequwan Pruitt, of W. Nowland, Peoria, died early Tuesday morning after he was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday.

The shooting took place in front of 2400 Sheridan Road just after 2:34 p.m. Monday where a shot spotter indicated 12 rounds were fired.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division launched an investigation into the shooting. At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.