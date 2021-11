Two are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning. (Liz Lape/WMBD)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood on Thanksgiving morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 300 block of Thrush Street just after 11 a.m. where a shot spotter indicated five rounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case is being treated as a homicide. No suspect information is available at this time.