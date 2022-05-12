PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the meeting, the committee nominated members for its officer positions. Chanel Hargrave-Murry and Shalandra Burch were nominated to be the committee chair position, and Lee Lang was nominated for the vice-chair position.

The committee will vote to fill the positions during its June meeting.

The committee also plans to hold a round table in June to discuss the implementation of Illinois House Bill 4736, which was approved by the Gov. Pritzker Tuesday.

Anyone who would like information on how to attend the next meeting virtually can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.