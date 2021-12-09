Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations hosts monthly meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the meeting, Peoria Police Lt. Cory Huff discussed the process when complaints are made against officers.

“Most of the complaints we get are, you know, policy violations, or perceived policy violations,” Huff said. “I go through the complaint and determine whether we do actually have a policy violation, and I will do a preliminary investigation.”

The Committee also discussed plans to reach out to speakers for a town hall that they plan to hold on Jan. 27.

Anyone who would like information on how to attend the next meeting can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.