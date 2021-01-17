Peoria’s Annual MLK Luncheon will be virtual, featuring Bernice King

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Despite the pandemic, Peoria will still hold its annual luncheon; things will just look a little different.

The event is a Peoria tradition that began 29 years ago. This year, it will be virtual.

The Keynote speaker will be Bernice King, Dr. King’s youngest daughter.

“I think it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Alma Brown, Chairperson for Public Employees for Community Concerns, said. “How often do you get the chance to hear Bernice King?”

Brown said there will be a large virtual audience.

“It’s important to remember what Dr. King stood for: non-violence and for people coming together,” Brown said. “We use that day to celebrate not just the fact that it’s his birthday but his life, his life’s work.”

The luncheon will stream Monday at noon. Tickets can be purchased anytime before the event at mlkluncheon.com.

Brown said the event is always an opportunity to share stories and empower one another.

“It’s just important that we remember what we’ve come through, what we’ve experienced,” Brown said. “And then what can we do to make those changes for things to improve for all of us in the future?”