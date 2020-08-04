Peoria’s bicycle safety town closed this week for resurfacing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District’s Safety Town bicycle course is closing for a week starting Tuesday. District officials said the asphalt pavement has reached the end of its service life and will be completely removed and replaced.
The project will last until Tuesday, Aug. 11.
