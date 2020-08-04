Peoria’s bicycle safety town closed this week for resurfacing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Park District’s Safety Town bicycle course is closing for a week starting Tuesday. District officials said the asphalt pavement has reached the end of its service life and will be completely removed and replaced.

The project will last until Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News