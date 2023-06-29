PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City Hall announced Thursday it would launch a pet project of City Councilman Kiran Velpula as a way to help businesses that operate in technology-focused industries.

In March, Velpula, a doctor, pushed for and got his colleagues around the horseshoe to agree, to create a Technology Industry Grant program that would award grants to small businesses in the biotech, medtech and agtech areas

For this program, a small business is defined as a commercial enterprise that is independently owned, operated, and controlled and has fifty or fewer full-time equivalent employees.

Business owners can apply for grants up to $25,000, which can be applied to a variety of expenses, including costs associated with locating in Peoria, investing in operational space, and expanding operations within the city.

With a total grant program budget of $250,000, the Technology Industry Grant aims to support businesses that prioritize technology to drive innovation and enhance their market competitiveness. Businesses must demonstrate the following:

Established seed funding

A viable product

A plan for further development of the product for the market launch

This initiative is made possible through the funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“I am happy to spearhead the transformation of Peoria into a thriving technology hub, encompassing biomedical, agricultural, and tech advancements. This grant has the potential to fuel breakthroughs in healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and beyond, creating jobs and unlocking boundless opportunities for innovation in Peoria’s biotech landscape,” Velpula said. “This grant will empower entrepreneurship and create a supportive environment for startups by providing access to funding and incubation spaces, positioning Peoria as a launchpad for tech entrepreneurs.”

Applications for the Technology Industry Grant will open on June 30 and close when funds have been exhausted. For additional grant requirements and to access the application, please visit the Technology Industry Grant page for more information.