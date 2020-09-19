Peoria’s Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute breaking ground at new location

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute is making its new home official on the former Midwest College Campus.

The organization held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon.

Becky Burns, CFO and COO of the Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute, said the not-for-profit organization treats any non-malignant blood disorders such as hemophilia, thrombophilia, etc.

She said BCDI moving to its new location on Northmoor Road provides more space to service their out-of-town patients as well as support the additional staff they need.

“This is what Peoria is, we are growth,” Burns said. “We are the only group like us outside of Chicago in the state of Illinois.”

Seven speakers, including local leaders, praised not only the clinic but also BCDI’s chief medical officer Dr. Michael Tarantino for his commitment to healthcare.

Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis called BCDI one of the top hemophilia treatment centers in the country. He said the move from its location on north Lindberg Drive to the Northmoor and Knoxville area will help make that area an outstanding healthcare community.

“This is a reinforcement of Peoria as it’s in the process of reinventing itself,” Ardis said.

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) said the facility will also contribute to the area’s economic growth.

“We are already blessed in the Peoria area with awesome medical facilities and healthcare but this adds another dimension to it,” LaHood said. “It continues to add what BCDI does and continues to put Peoria on the map and so whether it’s the economic development this is going to bring and bringing more people to Peoria.”

Dr. Tarantino said he’s hoping to have a ribbon cutting ceremony sometime next summer.

