Peoria’s Casa de Arte reopening, extending days of operation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Casa de Arte is opening its doors Friday, after a two-month closure, for outdoor dining and a sidewalk cafe.

The owners also said with the reopening comes a few extra perks for art, tequila and taco lovers.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the art gallery/lounge was only open on Friday and Saturday evenings, but it will now be open Tuesdays through Saturdays as well.

Carla Zamora-Vargas, co-owner of Casa de Arte, said after a year and a half, she’s excited to finally expand their hours and offer more people authentic Mexican meals.

“We hope to get customers that work and they can come here for their lunch,” Vargas said. “We want to eventually open through the whole day so we can offer breakfast and lunch and dinner as well.”

She said the idea to expand their opening on weekdays as been in the works for a while, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed their teams’ course of action. She said many of their customers have been anticipating their reopening.

“A lot of people reached out to us online and said ‘we miss you guys and can’t wait for you to be open again,” Vargas said.

Vargas said in addition to expanding their days, she’s hoping to soon incorporate tequila tastings, a beer garden and possibly afternoon karaoke. She said they’ll be emphasizing sanitation and social distancing to promote safety.