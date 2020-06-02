Peoria’s deputies, officers sift through ‘roller coaster’ of emotional days, prepare for future targeted aggression

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria deputies and officers sift through various emotions as crews combat violence and targeted aggressions at area businesses.

The past two nights, city and county officers have been on edge watching as a caravan of looters treks across the city.

“Complete emotional roller coaster,” said Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell. “I think that’s the best way to explain it. The exhaustion of the workload itself, that’s one factor, but it’s [also] the emotional side.”

Asbell pleaded with those opting for force to rethink their motives.

“Circumstances will dictate tactic and that’s the best way,” said Sheriff Asbell. “We’re going to continue to do our job. Still, the priority under this administration is legitimacy…is having that relationship with the community…and we’re not going to stop there. All the good that we have done in the past…these are resources in the community that everyone needs, themselves included. They need these services. So, you’re hurting yourself. you truly are and we’re not going to tolerate it.”

The sheriff said violators will be prosecuted.

With more people coming into the county jail he said their COVID-19 sanitary protocols are also a top priority.

