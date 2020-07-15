Peoria’s Dry Run Creek sees rushing waters after a round of storms roll through the area

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County’s Dry Run Creek sees rushing waters Wednesday evening after a round of storms rolls through the area.

The swift waters are staying below the roadway, though tree limbs are swaying from the flooding.

This story will be updated.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News