Peoria’s Dry Run Creek sees rushing waters after a round of storms roll through the area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County’s Dry Run Creek sees rushing waters Wednesday evening after a round of storms rolls through the area.
The swift waters are staying below the roadway, though tree limbs are swaying from the flooding.
This story will be updated.
