Peoria’s election results certified, Dr. Rita Ali reacts to mayoral seat win

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – After a close race, Peoria’s next mayor has been chosen

Wednesday, April 21, the Peoria Election Commission certified results from the April 6 election.

In the city’s mayoral race, Dr. Rita Ali has defeated Jim Montelongo by a slim 43 vote margin.

Ali said she is looking forward to leading the city.

“I’m very excited that I’ll be able to take a leading role in serving the citizens of Peoria and serving all the citizens of Peoria as their champion, and that’s what I plan to be is a champion for this city, for growth and prosperity,” she said.

The results also make Ali Peoria’s first female and first African-American mayor. Pastor Marvin Hightower, the president of the Peoria NAACP, says this is a historic moment.

“To have a person of color, a woman person of color, be the first African-American mayor of the City of Peoria is no small thing. It’s a significant milestone in the history of this city,” Hightower said.

Tuesday, Montelongo released a statement about the election. He says he intends to ask for a discovery recount and is awaiting requested video footage from the Peoria Election Commission.

