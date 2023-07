PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Herbivores of Peoria are hosting the city’s first plant-based expo in the Peoria Civic Center.

A Riley’s Vegan Sweets and Eats press release confirms the event be held on July 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to 25 plant-based food and retail vendors, the event will offer live music, kid activities, and free admission.

The hosts wish for the expo to grow like weeds and would like to see it become an annual event.

More information can be found here.