PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Friendship House held its 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Sunday afternoon.

Marcellus Sommerville, Peoria’s Friendship House’s President and CEO, said the giveaway is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community for a holiday all about giving thanks.

“The need is there,” Sommerville said. “Families need support and just like anything, we want to meet them where they are and be able to help and serve.”

The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members also came out to show support.

Alpha Kappa Alpha president Elaine Gordon said she’s happy to give her time volunteering to ensure everyone has a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

“Sometimes it is our greed and selfishness that leaves others without. So I’m happy to be a part of a group that partners with organizations to try to get the job done and make sure that no one is left out,” said Gordon.

Peoria Friendship House will hold a Christmas Gift giveaway in December.