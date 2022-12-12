PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists.

This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.

Adrienne Jones-Yarborough says she just wanted to create something fun that brings the community together.

“It’s fun. And I just think that it gives everybody a chance. Not just people who are always in the spotlight but there are some people who have little hidden talents. And we love to be able to get them out and get them the exposure they need,” she said.

Cednyah Kennedy said she’s happy to see a positive event in the community.

“It’s pretty great to bring each other together to be a whole instead of all that shooting and all that stuff that happens around Peoria. It’s actually pretty nice to be brought together as a community, an actual community,” said Kennedy.

Jones-Yarborough says the showcase is a great way to close out the year.