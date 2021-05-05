Peoria’s historic districts could see more development due to extended tax credit

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Developers may get a few extra years to take advantage of a tax credit meant to boost redevelopment in Peoria’s historic warehouse district.

The River Edge Redevelopment Zone tax credit is set to expire at the end of the year, but Senate Bill 1823 would extend it through the end of 2030.

The bill is sponsored by State Rep. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria), who said it will benefit entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“We need to help stimulate the small business opportunities for people in this community because … that’s really how this community grows is when people feel as [if] they have an opportunity here, and I think the warehouse district is a perfect place to do it,” he said.

To qualify for the tax credit, developers must preserve the façade of historic buildings and warehouses, according to Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich.

“So, this is specifically for redevelopment of historic structures, so if it is a property developer that is looking at doing a mixed-use development, or it’s a single individual property owner that is looking to try and use those state historic tax credits, this is an opportunity that they can avail themselves of,” he said.

Urich said there has been more than $100 million in investments into the Warehouse District thanks to the tax credit, and hopes it is extended.

“We’re hoping for continued economic development inside the city and continued revitalization and rehabilitation of historic structures, and that we thank our senator for all of his hard work in getting the bill passed” he said.

The bill heads to the Senate next.