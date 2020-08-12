Peoria’s Jump Start activity center to offer ‘Jump Start Academy,’ a day camp with an educational component

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria parents of kindergarten through eighth-graders are given the opportunity for a day camp to help assist with remote learning.

Peoria’s Jump Start Gymnastics and Kids Activity Center offering parents “Jump Start Academy.” The day camp comes with an educational component. In addition to camp counselors, educational facilitators will also be on hand to help kids with online remote learning.

“Parents are still going to be responsible for the educational component, communicating what the children need to b doing when, and then we will make sure that it’s happening so that those working parents can go to work and know that their kids are still being involved in their education,” said President Dawn Kocher.

Jump Start’s Academy can take 20 kids into the program, which will provide access to gymnastics, dance, martial arts, and more.

“We know that kids being involved with moving activities is beneficial in so many different ways, not only physically but mentally and also developing self-confidence, self-esteem, that’s what we’re here for,” said Kocher.

Kids must wear masks, social distance when applicable, and pass health checks. Registration begins Thursday. The first day of camp starts on August 31.

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Program is available for children in grades K-8

Students will provide: Students must supply all their own learning materials Students must supply any technology or devices required for their learning platform, as well as headphones (these are mandatory!) Students must bring their own snacks, drinks and lunch

Jump Start will provide: Jump Start will provide separate classroom learning spaces A camp counselor will be assigned to each group of 10 students & will lead daily camp activities Floating Education Facilitators will be available to help with questions or concepts in the classroom learning spaces Jump Start will provide direct Ethernet/power connections for each student with WiFi network connections available



JUMP START ACADEMY HOURS:

Monday-Friday

7AM-5:30PM

Jump Start Academy will be CLOSED on the following dates:

September 7th – Labor Day

November 26th & 27th – Thanksgiving Break

December 24th – Christmas Eve

December 25th – Christmas

December 31st – New Year’s Eve

JUMP START ACADEMY PRICING:

$200/week

$125/3 Days

$45/day

Annual Jump Start Registration Fee required ($35.00/child or $60/family)

Optional Add on Class $12/week per class

Tuition is auto-debited on a weekly or monthly basis. For weekly , tuition is auto-debited on Fridays for the upcoming week. The first week’s payment is due at registration. For monthly , tuition is auto-debited on the 25th of the month for the upcoming month. The first month’s payment is due at registration.



JUMP START ACADEMY ADD-ON CLASSES:

Jump Start Academy is excited to allow the option to add-on one of our Gymnastics, Ninja Zone, Tumbling or Dance classes while they are at the facility! It is a great opportunity to allow your child to participate in their favorite “after-school” activities while keeping your nights free for family time! The add-on classes will be available from 2:00-3:00pm Monday-Thursday. Best thing: Since you are enrolled in Jump Start Academy- you will get to enjoy the quality learning experience at a 31% discount! The cost is only $12/week or $48/month per class. Interested in two or more add-on classes? Second class $10/week or $40/month!

Monday: Gymnastics

Gymnastics Tuesday: Ninja Zone

Ninja Zone Wednesday: Dance

Dance Thursday: Tumbling

JUMP START ACADEMY REGISTRATION:

Registration opens on Thursday, August 13th at 12:01am! Sign up now to reserve your childs spot in Jump Start Academy. Space is limited to 20 participants. Participants will be divided into two groups of 10.New Students: Click a “Register” button next to the day you would like and our registration form will pop-up. You may choose to add multiple days during the registration process under the “Enroll in Class” section using the “Select Another Class” Button. Current or Previous Students: Log-in to your customer portal to register.

Register Class Description Days Times Gender Ages Class Starts Tuition Monday – Jump Start Academy Mon 7:00am-5:30pm All 08/31/2020 45.00 Tuesday – Jump Start Academy Tue 7:00am-5:30pm All 09/01/2020 45.00 Wednesday – Jump Start Academy Wed 7:00am-5:30pm All 09/02/2020 45.00 Thursday – Jump Start Academy Thu 7:00am-5:30pm All 09/03/2020 45.00 Friday – Jump Start Academy Fri 7:00am-5:30pm All 09/04/2020 45.00

JUMP START ACADEMY ADD-ON CLASSES REGISTRATION:

Register Class Description Days Times Gender Ages Class Starts Tuition Gymnastics – Academy Add-On Class – M Mon 2:00pm-3:00pm All 08/31/2020

Register Class Description Days Times Gender Ages Class Starts Tuition Ninja Zone – Academy Add-On Class – T Tue 2:00pm-3:00pm All 09/01/2020

Register Class Description Days Times Gender Ages Class Starts Tuition Dance – Academy Add-On Class – W Wed 2:00pm-3:00pm All 09/02/2020

Register Class Description Days Times Gender Ages Class Starts Tuition Tumbling – Academy Add-On Class – Th Thu 2:00pm-3:00pm All 09/03/2020

